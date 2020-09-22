Salem plans drive-thru Halloween

SALEM, N.H. — Trick-or-treating is still on in Salem.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Recreation Department is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treating experience. So far about 20 town departments and businesses are participating, according to Doug Cole, the town's community services coordinator.
"People are looking for some normalcy in these times, and we can offer a celebration that we think is important," Cole said.
The event will start at the Ingram Senior Center parking lot, which will be used as a drive-thru haunted house. Participants can get pizza and bags of candy, as well as information about other participating locations around town, he said.
Those locations will be spread throughout town, and people can choose which to visit, Cole said.
"We want to be spread out around town so people can stay close to their homes," he added.
Typically the town hosts a Halloween event in the high school gymnasium with more than 300 people in attendance, Cole said. This year they don't know what to expect, so he is hoping people RSVP online through a Facebook event.
The town is still seeking businesses to participate, and can supply them with candy, he said.
The annual costume contest for children 10 and younger is also still happening, just virtually, according to Cole.
Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Scariest and Best Representation of Halloween. Participants must submit photos with the contest application to Cole at dcole@salemnh.gov. Submissions for the contest are due by Wednesday, Oct. 28, and winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30.
More information will be announced in the coming weeks and Cole asks that people RSVP through the Facebook event for planning purposes.