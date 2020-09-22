Salem plans drive-thru Halloween

Courtesy photo. The town's annual Halloween Costume Contest for those 10 and younger, shown here in 2019, is still happening, but it will be remote. Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Scariest and Best Representation of Halloween. Participants must submit photos with the contest application to Community Services Coordinator Doug Cole at dcole@salemnh.gov. Submissions for the contest are due by Wednesday, Oct. 28, and winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30.