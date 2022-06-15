SALEM, N.H. — A highly anticipated Planning Board decision about whether to allow Chasers Poker Room to expand into a vacant, former department store has been put off again.
Several board members have new concerns after learning that poker room owners Michael and Lisa Withrow, under the business name Kymalimi LLC, plan to keep their existing location at 7 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Board approval would allow them an additional 84,000 square feet directly across the street, to include 800 gaming stations and 155 dining and lounge seats for casino patrons.
Records show Kymalimi has leased the site from K-Mart’s parent company, Transform Operation Stores, LLC. A letter to the town from Transform’s President of Real Estate Scott Carr states just that.
According to the lease, the property is available to K-Mart through extension options for at least another 25 years.
The plaza, however, is owned by the parent company of Market Basket, whose representatives have made clear they strongly oppose the poker room.
Attorneys and engineers for all parties have only agreed that the situation is a unique one.
“The site is particularly sensitive to any issues or changes (due to parking and traffic),” Attorney Carmine Tomas said Tuesday night.
He described Chasers as “a rogue tenant who is trying to put this casino in place over the objections of the property owner.”
An engineer for the poker room, George Fredette, has repeated that the plans were made to fit the space, with parking and existing traffic concerns in mind.
Transportation consultant Robert Michaud presented a parking management plan based on those concerns. It includes off-site parking within 15 minutes of the new Chaser’s, with a shuttle offered to employees and patrons.
Police details are also mentioned, as well as a contingency plan to force off-site parking once 500 gaming seats become occupied at any given time.
Still, the Chasers team anticipates at least a 100-vehicle parking spot surplus during peak hours. An offer has also been extended to pay for any pedestrian improvements needed to make Veterans Memorial Parkway safer between the two poker rooms, like installation of a crosswalk, signals and sidewalks.
It is unclear when the board will consider the plan again.
