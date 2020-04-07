SALEM, N.H. — Police do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to a fatal crash Monday evening on Zion Hill Road, according to an update Tuesday from Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Police were called at 5:20 p.m., Dolan said, shortly after a 2005 Harley Davidson collided with a 2012 Volvo station wagon.
The driver of the motorcycle has been identified by police as a 47-year-old man from Deerfield. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
Dolan said the man was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the station wagon, a 71-year-old Salem man who was alone in the car, was also taken to Parkland, according to Dolan.
As of Tuesday the man was not facing charges, therefore police did not release his name.
Dolan said the crash is being actively investigated by the department's accident reconstruction team.