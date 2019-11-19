SALEM, N.H. — Public access to the un-redacted 2018 Salem police audit is at the center of a New Hampshire Supreme Court hearing in Concord Wednesday.
The New Hampshire American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Union Leader newspaper filed a lawsuit to gain access to the entire report in December 2018.
The appeal to the Supreme Court stems from an April Superior Court decision that released more information from the audit, but left it redacted.
The organizations argue that the redactions left are still heavy-handed, and that the public document is not “open, accessible, accountable and responsive,” according to written briefs submitted to the court on Nov. 5.
The appeal claims that Judge Andrew R. Schulman erred in his ruling that the audit was for "'internal personnel practices.'"
The ACLU and the Union Leader assert that the report was created to "determine if the department was 'in line with widely-regarded best practices.'"
The appeal challenges a precedent set in the 1993 case Union Leader Corp. vs. Fenniman, which shielded “internal personnel practices” from being disclosed in public records requests.
In court documents, the ACLU of New Hampshire argues that the report “was not generated in the course of individual employees being investigated for claimed misconduct.”
The Salem Police Department’s six-month, $77,000 internal audit analyzing the entire department was conducted by Kroll Inc. The firm looked into the logistics of running the department, like officers’ attendance records and internal investigation practices. The final report, released in November 2018, also included a section that harshly criticized departmental culture.
The audit caused upheaval and led to an Attorney General's office probe into possible criminal wrongdoing by four officers: Chief Paul Donovan, Deputy Chief Rob Morin, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and Capt. Michael Wagner. Verrocchi and Wagner remain on paid leave, while Donovan and Morin have retired.
Oral arguments for the Salem police audit case will be one of three cases before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The other cases will be brought by Seacoast Media Group in their attempt to obtain records of misconduct from the Portsmouth police and a case brought by a Keene State College professor suing on behalf of her students whose public records request was denied by the city.