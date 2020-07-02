SALEM, N.H. — Police Capt. Michael Wagner, who has been on paid leave since the announcement of an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General 18 months ago, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury, court documents show.
A 20-year member of the Salem Police Department, Wagner, 48, is now facing allegations dating back to 2012 and 2013.
During those years, Wagner was a patrol shift supervisor, firearms instructor and armorer for the department, responsible for acquiring and maintaining the force’s supply of guns, ammunition and related equipment.
Wagner, a Pelham resident, was arrested Thursday and charged with a count of tax fraud, deriving from profits he earned from selling firearms, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Wagner is scheduled to make an initial court appearance via video conference Thursday afternoon in federal court in Boston.
The indictment alleges that in December 2012 and January 2013, Wagner bought approximately 36 assault rifles from the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping and re-sold them in 2013 for a profit of more than $33,000.
It is alleged that Wagner purposely omitted the profit from his 2013 tax return. The tax return in question was electronically filed in New Hampshire and processed at an IRS service center in Andover, Massachusetts.
Wagner used a 25% discount that Sig Sauer offered law enforcement officers, which increased his profit, and directed a subordinate police officer to buy an assault rifle for him after Sig Sauer stopped giving Wagner the law enforcement discount.
The indictment further alleges that Wagner overstated his deductions in his 2013 tax return by falsely claiming more than $10,000 in reimbursed expenses for police equipment, ammunition and firearms.
The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.
Wagner is the second of four officers investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General to be arrested.
The other is Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, who has pleaded not guilty to to charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying a police officer dating back to a 2012 incident.
A judge has spent several weeks considering a motion to dismiss the case. A ruling was not made at the time of this article's publication.
Two other officers still under investigation by the Attorney General are former Deputy Chief Rob Morin and former Chief Paul Donovan. The circumstances of those investigations have not been made public. Both are now retired.