SALEM, N.H. — Salem police arrested a Chester woman after they say she drove a stolen car while drunk Monday night, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Cindy Case, 54, was charged with reckless conduct, DUI/impairment, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, reckless operation and driving after revocation/suspension Monday night, according to Dolan.
Around 10:30 p.m., police identified a possibly stolen 2004 Pontiac Grand Am traveling northbound on Route 28 in Salem and they attempted to stop the car, according to Dolan.
The operator, later identified as Case, refused to pull over and continued northbound on Route 28 at approximately 30 mph while crossing the double yellow line and entering the opposite lane of travel several times, according to Dolan.
Case continued north to Derry where the vehicle slowed to 20 mph and crashed into a utility pole, causing minimal damage, before finally coming to a stop, Dolan said.
Police then found Case unconscious behind the wheel and removed her from the car to be treated by EMTs, Dolan said.
Case was held overnight at Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood and was scheduled to be arraigned in the Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dolan said.