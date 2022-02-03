SALEM, N.H. — Voters who attend this weekend’s municipal deliberative session will have a say in certain spending items and proposals ahead of the March 8 election.
The session is the last chance for changes before official ballots are printed.
A lengthy warrant — with a total of 29 items — kicks off with the election of town officers, including contested races for Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee.
Incumbent Selectman Everett McBride Jr. will face newcomer Keith Stramaglia for a three-year term. Two seats on the Budget Committee can be filled by either incumbent D.J. Bettencourt, incumbent Donna Loranger or Dane Hoover.
Voters will go on to consider the establishment of a charter commission, tasked with taking a look at Salem’s government structure and practices. If the majority are interested, a special election — with a price tag of about $9,000 — can be held to elect nine commission members.
Any changes proposed by the group would need further approval at the polls, meaning March 2023 is the soonest opportunity for any change.
Another question, brought by a citizen petition, is whether the town should only count ballots by hand moving forward, rather than with electronic devices currently in place.
Looking down the ballot, voters have some big-ticket items, contracts and zoning recommendations to decide.
A three-fifths or “super majority” vote is needed for several, including a proposed $6.7 million bond for soil and ground remediation at the contaminated former wastewater treatment plant off Route 28.
The site has been dormant for three decades and has been the subject of lengthy discussions.
Records show the town has paid $100,000 annually for the 30 years to monitor it. Demolition costs were $1.5 million, and the money being requested this year is needed for the final cleanup steps. Selectmen have mentioned the possibility of selling the land eventually.
Another proposed bond on the ballot is for $4.8 million to buy vacant land at 28 Keewaydin Drive and 58 Lowell Road. Again, a three-fifths vote is required for it to pass.
It’s up to the super majority of voters again whether to spend $1.9 million over three years for various town vehicles: An ambulance and a paramedic vehicle for the Fire Department, front line vehicles for the Police Department, a large dump truck, a small dump truck, a front-line utility truck, a 4x4 pickup vehicle, a tree brush chipper and a large 6-wheel multi purpose truck for the Municipal Services Department.
The first year’s payment requires $678,310.
Only a simple majority vote is required to place $50,000 in the OPEB (Other Post Employment Benefits) Trust Fund. The money would be used for certain legal duties to former town employees.
For the first time in several years, voters will have a say on a police contract. The group has gone without because of a stalemate between union and town negotiators over wording.
The new agreement calls for a 4% salary adjustment starting April 1 and each year until 2026.
A contract for the Salem Public Administrators Association, which includes top Salem leaders across departments, calls for an annual 2.5% salary adjustment through 2025.
All of the items on the ballot are separate from the town’s operating budget, which is proposed at $57.4 million, with $5 million to come from the unassigned fund as a revenue offset. It is supported by both the Board of Selectmen and the Budget Committee.
If voters reject that number, a $54.1 million budget, the same as last year with some legally required changes, will be used.
The deliberative session is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Salem High School.