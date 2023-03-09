SALEM, N.H. — Police are asking voters to restore department funding cut during the lengthy budgeting process. If not, there’s a predicament at headquarters — fix the failing roof and other major maintenance issues or make sure there are enough officers patrolling the town.
Voters will decide next week.
A total of $275,978 would allow the department to maintain its current staffing levels, which officials say is crucial with the town’s rapid population growth.
A majority vote of approval would transfer $173,715 from the town’s unassigned fund balance to police. The rest would come from property taxes.
Selectmen and budget committee members support the action.
An original budget proposed by police Chief Joel Dolan was approved by selectmen and Town Manager Chris Dillon, but was cut later in the budgeting process, according to police Capt. Jason Smith.
The department wants to maintain its 2022 approved staffing levels, he emphasized, with one exception — increasing hours for a victim witness advocate to full-time.
Smith explained that the department faces various challenges, like an aging fleet of cruisers and finding qualified hires.
There are currently six openings for police officers and two for dispatchers.
“Without funding, we cannot replace our line cars that have needed extensive service and cannot move quickly to hire a qualified candidate,” Smith said.
The number of calls for service, and what those calls entail, have also proven challenging.
Salem police last year answered 32,905 calls. Those ranged from crimes to motor vehicle crashes and stops.
“We are experiencing a measurable increase in crime over the same period last year,” Smith said. “We have had a 26% increase in violent crime from Jan. 1 over the same period of time in 2022, as well as a 19% increase of property crime.”
Officers have also watched the community change drastically over the last decade.
There’s been a 21% increase in violent crime compared to 2012, Smith said.
He noted that fraud cases have been on the rise in that timeframe, too.
If voters reject the warrant article, police could reallocate funds intended for building maintenance, Smith said. However, that means leaky ceilings and other pressing issues at police headquarters will need to be put on hold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.