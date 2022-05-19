SALEM, N.H. — The town hosted its annual police memorial ceremony Thursday morning at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Police Chief Joel Dolan stressed the important of the gathering, "to ensure the legacy left behind by each of our fallen members will not be forgotten."
He prompted a moment of silence to recognize the sacrifices of 619 officers added to national law enforcement memorial this year, including some who served locally.
They include Manny Familia, the Worcester officer who died trying to save a 14-year-old boy from drowning; Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci killed by the impact of a truck when she stopped to help another driver; and School Resource Officer Rory Bohanan earlier this month following a medical emergency on the job just weeks before retirement.
Members of the Salem Police Department were joined by selectmen, Town Hall officials, family and friends of law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.