SALEM, N.H. — Hundreds of small boxes were loaded by police into a truck at 107 Main Street early Thursday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said he could only comment, “this activity is part of an active fraud investigation.”
Officers serving a search warrant were expected to remain on scene at the Masonic Temple building into the evening, according to Smith.
Many of the boxes visible from the street had a logo of the beauty retailer Sephora.
The heavily traveled road next to Route 28 remained open.
