SALEM, N.H. – Salem police are looking for two men who used counterfeit $100 bills at a local restaurant, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
On Dec. 23, 2019, two men used $100 bills that appeared real at Panera, but were later determined to be fake, Dolan said.
Each man conducted a transaction around the same time, with a $100 bill and received more than $90 in change, according to police.
Police connected men in a surveillance photo to the counterfeit money when time stamps on the transaction were matched to the video, Dolan said.
Small bills were bleached and designed to look like large bills, Dolan said. The blue security ribbon appears to be done with a blue marker, the security thread is not present and the watermark is distorted, he explained.
Police say the men may have used similarly counterfeit money at the Haverhill Target. Large counterfeit bills were also used there to make small purchases, Dolan said.
If anyone knows anything about the men in the surveillance photos or the counterfeit bills, contact Detective Connor Nolan at cnolan@salempd.com or call 603-890-2343. Tips can stay anonymous.