SALEM, N. H. — In preparation for the presidential primary Tuesday, Feb. 11, the supervisors of the checklist will be in session for voter registration Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the Municipal Office Building. An additional session will be held Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
Residents of Salem who will be 18 years old Feb. 11 may register to vote at either of these sessions with acceptable documentation, if they wish their name to appear on the checklist. A photo ID and proof of residency is required. Drivers licenses are accepted. Naturalized citizens must show a passport or documented citizenship papers.
After these sessions, no new additions or corrections to current data may be made until the presidential primary Feb. 11.
Voters who are already registered in a party may not change their affiliation at this session per RSA 654:33.
Undeclared voters may choose a party and then switch back to an undeclared status after they vote. Supervisors will be available for this at a table near the exit of the polling place.
For those who wish to confirm their voter status, there are copies of the checklist available to view at the Kelley Library and the Town Clerk’s Office
DiZoglio to host Kennedy in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, will host a Haverhill meet-and-greet for U.S. Congressman Joe Kennedy III, D-Newton, Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street. The public is invited.
Kennedy is running to serve Massachusetts in the United States Senate.
"Joe has proven himself a true leader for working families in Congress and will be a tireless advocate for the Merrimack Valley in the U.S. Senate,” said DiZoglio. “I am excited to have this opportunity to introduce him to the amazing people of the city of Haverhill.”
For more information, contact DiZoglio at Diana@DianaDiZoglio.com.
Vibrant Dominican costumes on exhibit
LAWRENCE — The Dominican Carnaval Heritage Exhibit opens Thursday, Jan. 9, followed on Friday by a reception at 6 p.m. at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St.
The vibrant collection featuring the "diablos consuelos" costumes will be on display daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 30.
The exhibit was put together by the Associacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
Admission is free. For more information call 978-794-1655.
'Evening of Indulgence' in Andover
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of Andover will hold "An Evening of Sweet Indulgence" fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the grand ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
The event's host is local radio and television personality Billy Costa.
Sample a variety of appetizers and desserts from local restaurants, caterers and bakeries. Be part of the voting as two prestigious awards will be presented: “Best Dessert in the Merrimack Valley” and “Best Appetizer of the Evening."
A DJ, live entertainment, raffles and silent and live auctions will round out the event. Help mark the eighth anniversary of “Sweet Indulgence” and its historic return to Andover, as the businesses that were impacted by the 2018 gas crisis are recognized and supported.
Purchase tickets at SweetIndulgenceInfo@comcast.net or call 978-482-7945. For more information, visit online at SweetIndulgence.Info.