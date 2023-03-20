SALEM, N.H. — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem hosted the 33rd annual John P. Ganley St. Patrick’s Day Memorial Award Luncheon on Friday, honoring a Salem principal for his service to the community.
More than 300 people, including town and state dignitaries, were in attendance.
The New Hampshire Police Association Pipe and Drum Band entertained the crowd to the delight of all who were gathered wearing green. The annual event supports the Boys and Girls Club and honors the legacy of John P. Ganley Sr.
Ganley Sr. was a former Salem police chief and town manager who died 34 years ago. He is renowned for his public service.
The event honors an individual every year who exemplifies Ganley Sr.’s involvement and leadership in the Salem community.
Ganley Sr.’s son, John Ganley, presented the 2023 John P. Ganley Community Service Award to North Salem Elementary School Principal Brent Whittaker.
The packed room listened intently as Ganley spoke about Whittaker and his inspiring story.
He’s demonstrated triumph over tragedy countless times and touched the lives of many through his time at the Boys and Girls Club and as a Salem teacher and principal, Ganley said.
Ganley spoke of leadership by example that has provided hope and inspiration in the community.
Whittaker is a Salem native, educated in the same school district he has spent a two-decade career of his own.
He was a state championship wrestler at Salem High. After graduation, he was in a traumatic accident that damaged his spinal cord.
Whittaker continued to volunteer his time at the Boys and Girls Club coaching wrestling while earning a college degree. He also served as a recreation director and then program director for the organization.
He started his teaching career as a paraprofessional at Woodbury Middle School before becoming a science teacher. In 2012, he became the school’s assistant principal.
He served in that position for eight years until taking over as principal at North Salem Elementary School in 2020.
His hard work, perseverance and dedication provided the framework to make him not only a great role model in Salem, but a great honoree this year, Ganley said.
Whittaker thanked the Ganley family for recognizing people in the community who have dedicated themselves to public service throughout the years.
“It’s an amazing event that highlights what’s good about our community,” said Whittaker.
He believes he wouldn’t be where he is today without opportunities provided by the Boys and Girls Club and Salem School District.
“I’ve been given, through the club and my association with the Salem School District, truly blessed opportunities to work with kids and families,” he said.
He called the Club an important pillar of the community, and one dear to his heart. He grew up as “Club kid,” he said, before becoming an employee.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Salem native and regular attendee of the Ganley luncheon, felt a special pride in honoring Whittaker. He attended North Salem himself.
He spoke about what Whittaker has accomplished and overcome, describing him as a source of Salem pride.
