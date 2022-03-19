SALEM, N.H. — Candidates are needed for a 9-member charter commission, which will examine Salem’s form of government and present possible changes to selectmen — like switching to a mayor or town council format.
The filing period is set for March 30 to April 8, with a special election to follow on Tuesday, April 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the usual five polling places.
State Rep. Joe Sweeney (R-Salem) presented the question of a charter commission to voters earlier this month with a citizen’s petition.
Support at the polls was clear, with a final vote count of 2,112 to 1,123.
Sweeney says he intends to run and knows of several others interested. The last time Salem created a commission with this same goal, in 2009, a total of 25 people ran for the nine seats.
Three selectmen, the fire chief, deputy police chief, a member of the Planning Board and a member of the Budget Committee were among those elected. They served alongside several Salem residents with no prior political or municipal experience.
Newly named Board of Selectmen Chair Bob Bryant said this week he hopes those who run will be “fairly open minded, and will give everything a fair shake.”
Thirteen years ago, after months of debating the possibility of eliminating Town Meeting and establishing a town council, members voted to tell selectmen they could not agree on a new draft charter.
Any change proposed by the group needs further approval at the polls, meaning March 2023 is the earliest opportunity for any change this time around.
The town also needs election workers after significant staffing troubles. Anyone willing can visit Town Hall and ask the clerk for an application.