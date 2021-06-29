SALEM, N.H. — Residents whose personal information may have been compromised during a computer system breach in October are receiving letters in the mail offering advice and resources.
Town officials say attackers accessed the municipality’s internal systems and downloaded data. Community services at Town Hall, nonemergency police and fire department phone lines, and more were impacted for several weeks.
A public statement Wednesday from Town Hall said, “we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of information accessed as a result of this incident.”
However, “out of an abundance of caution, we are making a number of credit monitoring services available to help safeguard these individuals against identity fraud.”
Town Manager Chris Dillon said eight variations of letters were sent out to residents, depending on what information may be at risk.
He said town officials have fielded questions about the legitimacy of the letters, which arrived in local mailboxes from Portland, Oregon.
“I think it is good that people look into it as the letter did come from a processing center in Oregon and could have been a phishing attempt,” he said. “In this case, it is legitimate.”
Dillon said the town worked closely with its insurance provider to launch a forensic investigation.
A letter provided by a resident to The Eagle-Tribune explains that the investigation wrapped up May 22.