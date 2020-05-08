SALEM, N.H. — Reaction in town has been mixed to Selectmen Jim Keller's proposed mask ordinance, which would fine someone $200 for neglecting to cover their face in public.
Selectmen plan to discuss the proposal at their next meeting Monday night.
In April the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people wear face coverings, such as cloth masks over their mouths and noses, in public because people with no symptoms can still spread the virus.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has required everyone wear masks while in public or face a $300 fine.
Being just over the border, Salem is one of the towns in New Hampshire with the fourth most amount of active COVID-19 cases, 101 as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
A mask ordinance was not on the Board of Selectmen's last agenda. There were no phone calls received during the broadcast about the potential ordnance.
Keller said Friday that he thinks it's important for the board to discuss a mask requirement sooner rather than later.
"Salem will shortly see an influx of seasonal residents that will swell our visitors to 50,000-plus," he said.
Selectman Lisa Withrow spoke in support of such an ordinance at the last meeting, but says she's since changed her mind.
"This is over-reaching and a power-grab," Withrow said. "We are following the governor's direction and he hasn't suggested this."
Selectman Cathy Stacey was concerned that the discussion was not on the agenda and that residents didn't know to expect it.
"Omitting public comment is why I voted to table it," Stacey said. "I'm surprised by the number of people I see without masks in public, but I can make a personal choice not to go shopping if there are lots of cars in the parking lot or people without masks."
After witnessing his girlfriend lose her mother to COVID-19, Salem resident Jonathan Grey wrote in a Facebook post that he is in favor of requiring masks.
"There are infected asymptomatic people walking around with an invisible ticking time bomb," Grey wrote, adding he is worried for his elderly parents who may go out and get the virus.
Salem resident Jeff Hatch is against the potential fine tied to the ordinance, especially with so many people out of work, he said. He personally wears a mask while in higher-density areas like the grocery store as a personal choice, he said.
"It's time for people to start listening to what's going on at these public meetings," Hatch said. "I suggest people contact the selectmen and tell them what that $200 fine could do to you."
A Change.org petition against the mask requirement has collected more than 390 signatures as of Friday.
Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said that he reached out to other municipalities in Rockingham County, and no other towns are enforcing such an ordinance. He is waiting for guidance from town council as to if it would be enforceable and legal under New Hampshire laws.
Town Manager Chris Dillon did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.