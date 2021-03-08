SALEM, N.H. – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to elect officials and make spending decisions for the town and school district.
A one-year seat on the Board of Selectmen left vacant by the resignation of Selectwoman Lisa Withrow will be filled by one of three: Everett McBride, Michael Moore or Susan Perrault.
Incumbent Selectmen Bob Bryant and James Keller will both serve another three years on the board after no one signed up to run against them.
Three three-year terms on the Budget Committee will go to either incumbent Sean Lewis, incumbent Peter Edgerly, Jeffrey Boyer or Lukask Mroz.
Newcomer Donna Loranger will face incumbent Dane Hoover for a one-year term on the Budget Committee.
The School Board will remain the same since Pamela Berry and Michael Carney Jr. are running unopposed.
Few other decisions need to be made on the school district ballot.
The district seeks approval of a $78.4 million budget. If the budget is not approved, the default budget is set at $78.6 million, which is the same as last year's with certain required adjustments.
Voters will decide whether to accept salary and benefit-related costs for classroom teachers and service professionals, totaling $884,721 for 2021-22. That represents a 1.3% raise for the top wage scale step.
Decisions to be made on the town ballot include whether to enter into a long-term lease/purchase agreement – totaling $957,837 – for a new ambulance and truck for the Fire Department, two utility command vehicles for the Police Department, a front-line utility truck, a large dump truck, and a large six-wheel, multipurpose truck for the Municipal Services Department. The first year's payment would be $336,249.
Approval in this case means a three-fifths vote. The Budget Committee and the Board of Selectmen recommend the spending, which would come from property taxes.
Another question requiring supermajority support is whether to spend $75,000 for stormwater planning work relative to management of the municipal storm drain system. The project would be contingent upon approval of a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan application.
The largest item on the ballot, Article 14, is the town’s operating budget. The figure does not include appropriations from special warrant articles and other items voted on separately.
The proposed municipal budget is $53.9 million – with $2.1 million to come from the unassigned fund balance as a revenue offset.
Should voters reject the budget, the default budget is set at $52.7 million, which is the same as last year, but with certain adjustments required by previous action of the town or by law.
The budget is funded by property taxes and through water and sewer rates.
Budget Committee Chairman D.J. Bettencourt explained at last month’s deliberative session that he’s proud of the latest budgeting process, which, pending approval, would result in a lower tax rate.
“The committee was confronted with a very challenging budget to review because of diminishing revenue resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bettencourt said. “The town manager and the Board of Selectmen provided the Budget Committee with a very thoughtful proposal for us to review.”
The committee, however, was able to trim an extra $49,000 from the budget it was first presented. The cuts, according to Bettencourt, were made with respect to the pandemic’s impact on Salem families.
Many of the lost items would have been supported during a normal year, he said. But citizen tax relief was the board's priority.
Separately, two unions are looking for voters to approve new contracts – the Salem Administrative and Technical Employees Union and Salem Public Administrators Association Union.
Each includes a 1.3% salary adjustment as of April 1.
The SEA contract, which governs 31 full-time members and eight part-time members, includes a $24,245 increase for fiscal 2021.
SPAA’s contract is also for one year and includes 26 full-time members. The 2021 impact is an increase of $35,056.
Kelley Library employees are seeking voter approval of a 1.3% raise, totaling $9,587.
WHERE TO VOTE
Atkinson: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Danville: Community Center, Route 111, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Derry: West Running Brook Middle School, 1 West Running Brook Lane, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampstead: Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Londonderry: Londonderry High School gymnasium, 295 Mammoth Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pelham: Pelham High School, 85 Marsh Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plaistow: Public Works Garage, 144F Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Salem: District 1, Fisk School, 14 Main St.; District 2, Soule School, 173 S. Policy Street; District 3, Barron School, 55 Butler St.; District 4, Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet Way; District 6, North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road. All polling places open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sandown: Town Hall, 320 Main St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham: Windham High School gymnasium, 64 London Bridge Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.