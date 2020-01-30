SALEM, N.H. — Teachers and administrators opened the doors to Woodbury School over the past week to give residents tours of the aging middle school building.
While walking through the halls, residents realized not much has changed since many of them — now with children and grandchildren — went to the school.
School district officials want to help residents understand why they are asking for a $49 million renovation project. Residents will vote on the proposal at the polls March 10.
“We know it needs it, especially after what we’ve seen,” said Jim Thomas, a 35-year resident of Salem.
Thomas said the building is the same as when his children went to the school and his grandchildren who live in town would get a lot of use out of a renovated middle school.
“If you wait, it just costs more,” he added.
School Board Chairman Michael Carney pointed out where the makeshift band room was when he attended the school. There still isn’t a formal band room with proper soundproofing, and what is used as a band room has changed locations.
That room and the orchestra room share a concrete wall. The band room shares another wall with a gymnasium. That part of the building gets loud when students are in both places, Principal Brad St. Laurent explained as he gave a tour of the school.
The choir room shares a concrete wall with a classroom. None of the music rooms have proper soundproofing to help contain the music.
“It’s a nice sound, but when you are teaching next door, it’s not ideal,” St. Laurent said as he showed the choir room.
With the renovation, all of the music and arts classrooms would be in the same area, St. Laurent explained. And they would be outfitted for the correct subject — such as drying racks in the art classrooms, he added.
“Everyone has done well repurposing things, but that’s not how you want kids to learn,” resident Eric Lees said after touring the school.
Repurposing space has become essential at Woodbury as needs change, including making the small gym an overflow cafeteria during lunch hours, St. Laurent said.
The renovated middle school would still have a cafeteria that could accommodate everyone, he explained. Also, there will would be two regulation-size gymnasiums, instead of one small and one large one, he said.
Lees coaches a baseball team that sometimes practices at the school, and he said it gets very busy in the small gym with 10 to 12 children throwing balls. Two regulation-size gyms would provide more space for recreation and gym classes, St. Laurent said.
There have been seven additions made to Woodbury, built in 1925, that led to a variety of looks for the school over the years. Near the upstairs entrance to the eighth-grade wing is a mix of the 1940s, 1950s and 1990s.
Throughout the school, some classrooms are smaller than others, and there are very narrow hallways.
While walking through the school, St. Laurent reminded people to look out for the ramps and bumps in the floor since there are quite a few uneven spots. Everything would be evened out if the school is renovated, he said.
There are also a series of lifts throughout the school to help people who may be wheelchair bound navigate the building, but there is only one elevator in the back of the school. Accessibility would be addressed with the renovation as well, adding another elevator, St. Laurent said.
The $49 million project would rebuild the sixth-grade wing, which is only accessible by stairs and one of the lifts. The seventh- and eighth-grade areas would also be renovated.
The one thing that would not change with the renovation: The rumored tunnel to the high school, which is actually an old bomb shelter beneath a gymnasium, St. Laurent said.
Though there is still coal soot in the old furnace, there is no longer food down there like when Carney said he attended the school, but the nearly century-old foundation will remain.
More information on the project, including the designs, can be found at sau57.org/renovations/woodbury.