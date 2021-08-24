SALEM, N.H. — A stretch of road near Main Street and Granite Avenue was shut down for several hours Monday after a woman suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to police.
Just after 11 a.m., Officer Joseph Saade said he was near the intersection when he heard an explosion and saw a bright flash. He discovered a Toyota Venza driving on Main Street had left the marked roadway and hit a utility pole.
The utility pole fell over, police said, requiring traffic to be blocked for several hours until repairs were made.
Members of the Salem Fire Department brought the driver to Holy Family Hospital.