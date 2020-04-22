SALEM, N.H. — As with their last semester, Salem High School's Class of 2020's graduation ceremony will likely be livestreamed and have remote elements, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said while presenting options to the school board at a recent meeting.
School officials are still hammering out the details, and seeking feedback on how elaborate the celebration should be. Seniors' last instruction day is still June 2, and their ceremony is still set to happen on June 5.
“Everyone is willing to do whatever to acknowledge our seniors," Delahanty said. And board members agreed, while some might want a traditional ceremony potentially in August, they don't want to miss the window of having an end of the year ceremony.
He said there are options for having car parades for graduates start at their respective elementary schools, then students are driven to the high school where they queue up in their cars rather than sit in their assigned seats.
Or they can have their name read during some livestream event and drive to the school to get their diploma.
If they are queued up in their cars already, there might be some sort of livestreaming in the parking lot.
At a standard graduation it takes about 30 minutes to hand out diplomas and get all of the graduates across the stage on Grant Field as family and friends watch from the bleachers. However, options to host a socially-distant graduation will likely take more time to plan and host, but school officials are on board with it.
“It’s going to be a much more time-consuming process, but for this year's seniors we will do whatever is appropriate," board chair Pamela Berry said.
Delahanty added that if they are able to host a graduation ceremony in August it would be easy to plan.
Board member Bernard Campbell agreed, “If we can pull this off, it will be a very unique graduation that will be a lifetime memory."