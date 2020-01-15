North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%.