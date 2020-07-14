SALEM, N.H. — Salem School District expects to have plans set for the next school year later this week to help teachers and parents decide what to do for the next year, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.
"I thought it was bad in May when no experts agreed," Delahanty said. "I assumed things would be better, but things are still changing. There's so many different plans, we are choosing one and going ahead with it."
Without state or federal guidance on how to operate in-person education, district officials forged ahead with a plan to have a mix of in-person learning and online learning for the 2020-2021 school year, Delahanty said.
He's presenting the plan for how to have in-person learning to the board Tuesday, which they will give feedback on.
Next, the district will send a survey out to teachers to assess who is comfortable with being back in school, and then parents will decide by early August if their child is learning remotely or heading back to school, he explained.
This discussion comes as state guidelines are expected to be released this week by Gov. Chris Sununu.
At the federal level, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is insisting all students go back to in-person learning.
She and President Donald Trump have threatened federal funding — which is mostly used for special education and low-income student programs — if schools do not return to full in-person learning.
The Salem School District cannot physically accommodate six-feet of space between students and staff in the schools, however, the school district is ordering materials such as Plexiglas barriers for desks and masks to ensure students can go to school, Delahanty previously told the board at the June 23 meeting.
Delahanty said that the survey for staff will seek to accommodate those who are considered at high-risk, those who live with people with high-risk and those who are concerned with going back.
Nationally about one in four teachers are considered high-risk for coronavirus infections because of their age and health concerns, according to a study by Kaiser Family Foundation.
Once the district knows how well in-person learning can be staffed parents will be asked how they want their children educated, he said.