SALEM, N.H. — Residents in March will vote on the school district’s proposed $87 million operating budget for the next academic year, which includes funding for new programs and initiatives.
The budget is one of three school warrant articles. The operating budget will appear on the ballot as originally drafted as there were no objections during the deliberative session on Feb. 9.
While the budget covers everything from salaries to utility costs, it also includes proposed funding to enhance student life and learning experiences.
A total of $583,302 is designated to improve a range of areas, from special education and performing arts to extra-curricular activities.
That money will support new programs like unified basketball, robotics and high school girls’ hockey.
School Board Chairman Bernard Campbell said the funds are all for a singular goal of helping students learn in different instructional methods.
Unified basketball has given students the opportunity to interact with those enduring physical or emotional difficulties.
Unified basketball is a growing sport that sees kids with and without disabilities join together on one team to play the sport.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for our students to get to interact with those who may have had some physical or emotional difficulties in terms of development” Campbell said.
The district also plans to support the newly formed Salem High girls’ ice hockey team and budget for their 2023-24 season.
Campbell praised the support girls hockey has received at Salem High to get started. The district will support the team going forward with its recent New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association sanction.
The district has seen Vex Robotics and FIRST Robotics among middle and high school students. The budget allots funds for Vex supplies and a stipend for a FIRST Robotics adviser.
The school district also aims to improve its performing arts sector and special education teaching.
The budget allows the district to add a strings teacher. Campbell said the school district has seen interest from the students grow.
Special education is a significant area of focus next school year, Campbell added. The district looks to add two elementary special education coordinators along with a few support staff.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 14.
Polling takes places at five locations:
District 1 at Fisk School, 14 Main St.
District 2 at Soule School, 173 South Policy St.
District 3 at Barron School, 55 Butler St.
District 4 at Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way
District 6 at North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road.
