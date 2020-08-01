SALEM, N.H.— Salem's Lancaster School had finished its dental program before schools were forced to close in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Principal Adam Pagliarulo said.
To pick up the conversation where it left off, the school is packing 650 oral hygiene kits — equipped with a toothbrush, toothpaste and educational materials — with the meals provided to children in the community, he explained.
"It's great to have the opportunity," Pagliarulo said. "It's a reminder that we are here and the program will still be running this year despite the pandemic."
Every year Salem elementary and middle school students have the opportunity to get their teeth cleaned and learn about oral hygiene through the Salem Children’s Dental Network. The partnership in Salem was started in 2008 at Lancaster. Similar programs across the state have been happening for 25 years, explained Mary Davis, a public health dental hygenist with the Concord Dental Sealant Coalition.
Similar cavity-prevention programs in schools across the state were disrupted this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. To help continue this health education, Laural Dillon, the Oral Health Program manager at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, decided to put together the kits with the help of the National Guard. About 25,000 kits were assembled for students across the state.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with New York University's College of Dentistry and the Department of Education to help ensure children are taught about proper oral hygiene.
These programs to help students' take care of their teeth and prevent other illnesses are especially important now with the unemployment crisis that could have disrupted families' health and dental insurance plans, Pagliarulo said.
He also sees that students have a positive experience learning about how to take care of their teeth and receiving a new toothbrush through the Salem program every year.