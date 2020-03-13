SALEM, N.H. – School officials are monitoring the new coronavirus outbreak as new cases are discovered daily.
District officials are preparing for the worst-case scenario of having to close schools before that decision becomes necessary, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said. Multiple states and school districts across the country have canceled school and other large gatherings to try and quell the spread of the virus, commonly called COVID-19.
"We want parents to know we aren't making any flip or cavalier decisions about students' well-being," Delahanty said. "We are making calculated choices from the information we get from health experts and the Department of Education."
The general worry, anxiety and fear that surrounds the virus have permeated classrooms, he said, adding that teachers and other school staff have been working to help students through that to continue their education.
"We are ready for whatever comes our way, we also know it will be over someday," Delahanty said, explaining how he reassures staff. "We will get through this as a system and as a community."
The school district has the technology to allow for online learning, Delahanty said. Parents should expect communications in the coming days asking if they have an internet-connected device with a keyboard, such as a laptop or desktop computer, he said. Teachers will be using resources such as Google Classrooms to assign work and teach lessons.
"It won't be like a normal classroom experience," Delahanty warned, however, it will help keep students engaged.
The district can provide laptops to students who don't have one at home. If there is no internet in a home, the district can also provide a "hotspot" device that will allow the laptop to connect to the internet, he said.
Delahanty's top worries for potentially closing are about child care, providing school lunches and providing support to special needs students and English language learners. District officials are working to address those concerns over the next week to have a formal plan in place, he said.
"Things are being filtered and decided over the next week, we don't want to be caught unable to provide our services," he said. "The worst-case scenario to me is that we have to close, and if that has to happen we want to be able to provide those services."
The state of New Hampshire is currently seeking federal approval to allow schools to continue serving meals to low-income students if schools close because of the coronavirus.
"We will hit hurdles (if we have to move to online education), but we are preparing to address them and overcome them," Delahanty said.
Currently, in-district school events will continue and in-state events are expected to continue. The schools have also decided to cancel any out of state field trips for the remainder of the year.
Information about the district's response can be found at sau57.org/covid19.