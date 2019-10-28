Salem seeks $233K in fines from homeowner

SALEM, N.H. — The town of Salem is seeking $233,000 from Michael Bates, who owned a ranch-style home at 45 Maclarnon Road that had thousands of printers piled in the backyard for more than a year, drawing rodents to the property and creating an eyesore, according to neighbors.
Town health and safety officials began the process of getting the home cleaned up over a year and a half ago.
On May 3, 2018, the town notified Bates that he was in violation of ordinances and that they were issuing fines while the printers remained in the yard — $275 for the first day and $550 every day after, according to court documents.
In November 2018, the town filed a court order to have the printers cleaned up, spurring a legal process.
“Thankfully it’s been cleaned up,” Salem Health Officer Brian Lockard said. “We followed the process to get it cleaned up, thankfully a responsible businessman bought the property and cleaned it quickly. Now we are continuing the legal process to recuperate our costs, and we will follow it through to the end.”
That will involve collecting the $227,925 in fines that Bates has incurred in the 415 days since being issued the violation, plus $5,421.20 legal fees the town incurred while pursuing the cleanup, according to documents.
Bates previously told The Eagle-Tribune that the boxes of printers were left in his backyard after he was forced to close his business.
He attempted to clean up the printers, but because it would be costly to dispose of them he removed about 1,000 of the thousands piled up, according to court documents.
In communication with Lockard, Selectman Jim Keller and Town Manager Chris Dillion, Bates was unable to find a solution to help pay for the removal.
“Mr. Bates has not only communicated multiple times with all town officials, exhausted every avenue to remove the printers, personally removed some by hand and paid out of pocket to have over 1,000 units removed in the last 3 weeks alone,” Bates wrote to the court in June.
The legal battle with the town occurred in the middle of Bates’ “nasty” divorce. He has limited assets to clean up the estimated $13,000 to $18,000 problem, he said.
Multiple times in the process Bates said, “the town shouldn’t bear any cost of this nasty divorce.”
Bates' home was foreclosed on in June. Then property was sold in July and was cleaned up in August by a crew from American Building Solutions of Derry.
Most of the trash, up to 95%, will be recycled, supervisor Paul Herman said. The metal in the printers will be melted down and reused, he said.
The new owner will likely rehabilitate the house, improve the grounds and sell the property, Herman told The Eagle-Tribune in August.
Around this same time Bates was facing legal trouble that began in 2015. In April, Bates, 44, was convicted of one count of securities fraud. He was sentenced to serve one year in prison with potentially six months of that sentence suspended for two years for good behavior, Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Haggar said. Bates is currently released on bail while he appeals his conviction, according to Haggar.