SALEM, N.H. — Selectman Lisa Withrow announced her immediate resignation Thursday, citing fundamental disagreements with other members of the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager Chris Dillon over how the municipal government functions.
The timing of her departure will allow Salem voters to fill her seat, which has a year remaining, at the March 9 election.
In a prepared statement, Withrow told The Eagle-Tribune she believes, “it is critical that the people and businesses in Salem have a more transparent and professionally run local government.”
She added, “There has been misinformation, assumptions and accusations made that are flat-out untrue."
Selectman Bob Bryant said Friday, "It's a sad day for Salem."
"Lisa is a hard-working individual who has nothing but the citizens of Salem in mind," he said.
Other selectmen and Dillon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
First elected in 2016, and then re-elected in 2019, Withrow said her time on the board has been “a long, hard-fought, uphill and exhausting five year battle."
Specifically, Withrow has been vocal about her struggles to obtain public information from the Town Manager without much success, among other issues.
In October, Withrow proposed firing Dillon for cause. She was supported only by Bryant, who has experienced similar communication issues, he said. However, the board’s three remaining votes were in support of Dillon remaining in his role.
Withrow said at the time, “I believe he retaliates against those who question him.”
Her effort was also linked to a longstanding disagreement with the manager’s handling of a highly critical audit of the Police Department from 2018.
The debated report led to a dismantling of top-ranking officers: Two were arrested, another was investigated for nearly two years before exoneration, and a fourth remains under criminal investigation by the Attorney General.
Withrow will still have a presence in town as an owner of Chasers Poker Room and Casino, a charitable gambling business.
“I will continue to work hard for these people and groups helping our community,” she said.
This story is developing. Check back at eagletribune.com for updates.