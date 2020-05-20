Salem Selectmen approve Tuscan Village plans for South Broadway intersection

SALEM, N.H. — Salem's Board of Selectmen got a look at plans for an expanded intersection at South Broadway and Veterans Memorial Parkway Monday night.
The junction is being redesigned because of the nearby Tuscan Village project. The expanded intersection will look similar to what's there now, with the addition of a third southbound right-turn lane.
"What we were able to do was fit everything you wanted," engineer Heather Monticup told selectmen.
The busy intersection will also be a place where people can access the town's rail trail.
Previously Chairman Michael Lyons suggested looking into a pedestrian bridge for the intersection, and Monticup said the Department of Transportation is looking into the best type of pedestrian access for that point.
"I would really enjoy biking the whole (rail trail), but unless it's 5 o'clock in the morning, I'm not crossing that road," Lyons said Monday.
Monticup warned there could be potential issues with wetlands and power lines if a pedestrian bridge was OK'ed by the state.
The board will send a letter of support for the plans to the state, along with a request for a pedestrian bridge for the rail trail crossing.