SALEM, N.H. — In Salem, which has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the Granite State, selectmen are questioning whether or not they need to take greater action to stop the spread of COVID-19.
At their meeting Monday night, the board discussed ways Salem might be more aligned with precautions being taken in Massachusetts, which is at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday the Bay State had 69,087 COVID-19 cases, and 4,090 deaths.
"I just felt like I couldn't sit here any longer and essentially believe that people are putting themselves at health risk without us trying to take action," Salem Selectman Jim Keller said at the meeting.
With several businesses around the state planning limited reopenings on May 11, selectmen discussed a mask requirement in town.
As of Wednesday, Massachusetts will be requiring people to cover their faces in public or face a $300 fine. Lawrence instituted a similar measure last week to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Haverhill also put a mask requirement in place, without a fine, a few weeks ago.
Citing statements from Gov. Chris Sununu about challenges in communities located near the Massachusetts border, Chariman Michael Lyons agreed with the need for an ordinance on masks.
"With regard to the southern tier, we have a different set of problems here than the rest of the state has," Lyons said.
Keller suggested the board adopt an ordinance to require people in Salem to wear some type of protective face covering while in public. He suggested failure to comply be punishable with a $200 fine.
Asking a rhetorical question, Selectman Cathy Stacey said, "We are the 'Live Free or Die' state, aren't we?"
Selectman Bob Bryant replied, "Unfortunately for those of you who like to live really free, that also infringes on my right to live period."
He agreed with Keller's statement about the need for a mask ordinance.
Keller said that he crafted his proposal after looking at other ordinances from towns and cities across New England. He shared concerns about people not wearing masks particularly in the hard-hit border town that serves as the gateway to the "Live Free or Die" state.
"I'm just kind of tired of it, right? And I'm not going to die because someone else is lackadaisical or doesn't care," Keller said.
Selectmen Lisa Withrow and Bryant agreed with Keller's idea but didn't agree on the language about requiring masks at all times in public. Bryant suggested people probably can social distance while out on a kayak or canoe on Canobie Lake.
Selectmen tasked Deputy Chief Joel Dolan and Town Manager Chris Dillion with looking into the legality and enforcement of a mask ordinance.
Dolan voiced his skepticism about the department's ability to enforce a mask ordinance. He said that the Police Department didn't want to put people at increased risk of catching the virus while trying to enforce such an ordinance.
The discussion could come up again later this week at a special selectmen's meeting. Under the current state of emergency, the selectmen have the ability to convene for an emergency meeting to adopt such an ordinance. At press time, no time or date had been set for such a meeting.