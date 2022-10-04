SALEM, N.H. — Salem pickleball players rejoiced after a recent vote by selectmen to build five courts in town.
The latest recreational offering will be adjacent to four existing tennis courts at Michele Memorial Park. The price tag for site improvements and new construction is estimated at $200,000.
That funding, according to Community Services Director Katie Duffey, will come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and local recreation impact fees.
Recreation Advisory Committee Member Glen Yergeau is one of about 80 Salem residents who play the increasingly popular sport regularly. It’s often described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, requiring only paddles, a ball and net.
Though doubles is common, pickleball matches can also be one-on-one.
“Players show up, rotate in and out, and mix up their foursomes,” Yergeau explained to selectmen before their vote of approval. “It’s a lot of fun.”
He said the town’s regular players, mostly but not all senior citizens, are on the Michele Park tennis courts three times each week. Only part of the court is used for pickleball.
A designated pickleball court is 20 feet wide and 44 feet long.
“During summer, the recreation department has tennis lessons at the same time,” Yergeau said. “ At times we have many waiting to play.”
Salem High School tennis teams also utilize the courts, and they are open to the public.
Yergeau and other members of the Recreation Advisory Committee have suggested eventually offering beginner programs and skills clinics.
Two contractors have expressed interest in the work, but formal bids were pending approval from the selectmen.
