SALEM, N.H. — Selectmen met Monday for the first time since the March 14 local election, focusing on how the board will transition to a Town Council in May.
Members decided they will retain their positions for the next six weeks before a special election May 9 to vote in four more individuals to fill out the new governing body.
At the suggestion of Selectman James Keller, the group agreed to keep Cathy Stacey as chairwoman, Keller as vice chairperson and Keith Stramaglia as secretary until the new council makes its own leadership decisions.
Registered Salem voters interested in serving as a town councilor can file for candidacy at the town clerk’s office from March 22 to March 31 during business hours.
At Monday’s meeting, selectmen also decided to add public comment for the remaining board meetings, scheduled for April 3 and April 17.
This is an opportunity residents have not had in a while.
Records show that residents were last able to address the board directly in October 2021.
Then, the board had an agenda item labeled “additions and/or requests by public or board by vote.” It was noted that those unscheduled matters were limited to a 15-minute discussion.
Newly elected Selectman Joe Sweeney pointed out that the new town charter requires public comment at meetings.
He said the board should at least implement the practice during April meetings for a smoother transition come May.
Stacey said those public comments would be on a time limit and open to taxpayers and Salem residents only. Anyone looking to make a presentation needs to provide information to Town Manager Chris Dillon in a timely manner, she added.
The board also reviewed and reaffirmed its bylaws as they are printed, knowing they could be changed at the discretion of the Town Council.
