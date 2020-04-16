Salem Selectmen spar over board appointments

SALEM, N.H. — Selectman Lisa Withrow questioned Chairman Michael Lyons' decisions on board appointments during the recent Zoom meeting of Salem Board of Selectmen.
Withrow was the sole vote against the appointments at Tuesday's meeting.
"I feel like your personal feelings for me have taken over your professionalism," Withrow said, glancing down occasionally while looking into her computer's camera. "Refusing to give me any of the boards I requested, yet staying on the road program year after year after year, it's petty and it's not right."
She said that Lyons had not appointed her to any boards she had shown interest in.
"I appreciate your input," Lyons responded. He said that he was placed on committees he did not ask to be on previously. He did not talk about his rationale for appointments at the meeting, and declined to comment for this story.
Various town boards and committees have selectmen representatives. Each year selectmen are assigned to sit on at least two.
Withrow had asked to continue to serve on the Planning Board and also be appointed to the Economic Development Action Committee or roads program.
She was appointed to serve on the Conservation Committee, the Historic District Commission and CART (Central Allegiance for Regional Transportation). Withrow said she could serve on the Historic District Commission, but she had conflicts with the other two committees.
Withrow said she thinks the reason she was taken off the Planning Board is that she has disagreed with Lyons in the past. She declined to mention what those disagreements were about.
"He is using his limited power as chairman to retaliate," Withrow said. "I believe it's incredibly petty of him and the people of Salem deserve better."