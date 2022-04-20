SALEM, N.H. — Voters are less than week away from a special trip to the polls to elect nine members of a charter commission, tasked with recommending whether it’s time for a new form of government.
Assistant Town Manager Joe Devine at Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting explained options that the commission can consider when they eventually convene.
Voters will have the final say on any changes in March 2023 if the group can agree on a draft charter. Next week’s election is only to decide who is part of that conversation.
The first option is a city charter, with which Salem would join the likes of Manchester and Nashua. A mayor would be the chief administrative officer and the head of the administrative branch with power to appoint and remove all officers and employees of the city’s administrative services.
Another option, in line with Portsmouth, Dover and Laconia, is a council and city manager format, which gives less power to one individual but still falls under the purview of a city.
A detailed charter is needed to establish rules regarding how elections are run, residency requirements, terms and more.
Another option is town government, either with a traditional board of selectmen and open town meeting or a town council with a manager.
Thirteen years ago, after months of debating the possibility of eliminating Town Meeting and establishing a town council, commission members voted to tell selectmen they could not agree on a new draft charter.
Election Day to choose nine of 35 candidates is Tuesday, April 26, from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. All of Salem’s five polling places will be open.
Anyone willing to work at the polls is encouraged to stop by Town Hall for an application. Absentee ballots are also available there.
The following names will appear on the ballot: Joseph Abdulla, Michael Banks, Pamela Berry, DJ Bettencourt, Carla Billingham, Stephen Boyd, Kevin Breen, Eugene Bryant, Phil Cammarata, Bernard W. Campbell, David Coombs, Laurence Disenhof, Tanya Donnelly, Fred Doucette, Peter Edgerly, Joseph Feole, Betty Gay, Robert Gibbs, Steven Goddu, Patricia Good, Richard Gregory, Patrick Hargreaves, Linda Harvey, Arthur Wayne Haubner, John Janigian, Brian Keaveny, Tom Linehan, Donna Loranger, John Morris, Kelly Moss, Joe Sweeney, Brian Thornock, Jaime Thornock, Lisa Withrow and Bonnie Wright.
