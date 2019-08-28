SALEM, N.H. — Town officials are on high alert looking for Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, after health officials in surrounding towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have found mosquitoes infected with the deadly virus.
Mosquitoes in neighboring towns Pelham and Methuen have tested positive for EEE within the past month. On Monday a horse in Methuen died of the virus.
No humans have tested positive for the disease, and and Salem mosquitoes have not tested positive for the virus.
However, town officials are still taking precautions.
Salem School District officials are ensuring outdoor activities end by 7 p.m. to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. This changes the end time for marching band practices to 7 p.m., according to an email by Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
Town officials have been actively treating high risk areas since June and are tracking the issue closely, according to the town health officer Brian Lockard.
Every year the Salem implements a Mosquito Control program that has a crew from Dragon Mosquito Control checking swamps, marshes, woodland pools, ditches, storm drains and other shallow, stagnant water for mosquito larvae, according to the town’s website. That program began on April 15, according to the town.
Those infected with the virus appear to have flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, weakness, and muscle and joint pains, according to health officials.
Symptoms show up four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to health officials.
The virus can cause a more serious central nervous system infections such as meningitis or encephalitis — inflammation of the brain, according to health officials.
EEE is more serious than West Nile Virus and is deadlier for people who contract the serious encephalitic form of the illness, according to health officials. There is no specific treatment for the virus.
“Identification of the EEE virus in mosquitoes in New Hampshire is an important reminder that mosquito bites can transmit a number of potentially serious viral infections in our communities,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire epidemiologist. “People need to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including avoiding being outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wearing protective clothing, using an effective mosquito repellent on exposed skin, and removing standing water from around the home where mosquitoes reproduce.”