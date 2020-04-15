SALEM, N.H. — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone wear a mask in public, 14-year-old Sophia Wood sprang into action.
To date, she's sewn more than 200 masks for fellow Salem residents.
Sophia has been sewing for four years. She learned at the Victorian Cupboard Sewing Studio in town. When the need for masks became apparent, the Salem High freshman put her needle to work.
She uses fun fabric with characters, flowers and colorful patterns to craft the masks.
"It's less scary when people see those," she said.
Within about 15 minutes of her mom posting to the Salem Residents Facebook page that Sophia could make masks, she had 75 orders for families in town, totaling 200 masks.
As they went out to deliver the masks, Sophia and her mom Laura have gotten to see the whole town and get to know people.
"It's eye-opening as a family," Laura Wood said. "It's really surprising to see how big Salem is."
Though Sophia had been donating masks, many neighbors insist on paying her.
She's raised about $500, which will go towards materials for new masks. She already spent $150 to make the 200 masks. She thinks she has enough money to make about 400 more masks. However, she is taking orders in small numbers to ensure she can fill them.
The biggest hurdle to sewing more masks is time. Sophia is still going to school, though remotely. She has created an assembly line to get the time down to 5 minutes for a child's mask and 10 minutes for an adult mask.
But at the end of the day, she's happy to help the community.
"It made me feel connected to the world and it was good to do something during the day," Sophia said.