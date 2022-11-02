SALEM, N.H. — A Fisk Elementary School third grader died Tuesday afternoon, several days after he was hit by a car in his neighborhood, school officials announced in a letter to the community.
Superintendent Maura Palmer identified him in the note as John Conway. Police said he was 8 years old.
Each of Salem’s eight schools had a crisis intervention team in place Wednesday, according to Palmer.
“We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources,” she wrote.
In addition to the specialized crisis teams, school counselors on staff were also made available for any student in need.
The letter included a list of ways to talk to a child about death.
“Please keep John’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Palmer wrote.
Police say the investigation into John’s death is ongoing. The driver has been cooperative and agreed to a blood draw to test for the presence of any substances or alcohol. No charges were brought as of early this week.
Details of the investigation have yet to be made public.
Officers were called Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9:17 p.m. for a boy down on the ground and unconscious near Main and Bridge streets, records show.
He was brought to Lawrence General Hospital before being flow by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.
