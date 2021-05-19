SALEM, N.H. — Selectmen have decided that all Salem boards and committees will reconvene in public and welcome residents for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic began.
With unanimous approval, the governing body agreed Monday night to move meetings from teleconference to the Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way, where there is ample space to spread out.
Meetings will be held there through Labor Day, the board specified. Boards and committees typically meet at the Knightly Meeting Room in Town Hall.
The decision followed an expansive re-opening announcement from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker effective May 29, and a highly anticipated second from New Hampshire officials.
“I think the science has spoken, and the science says American biotech companies have defeated this pandemic,” Selectman Michael Lyons said.
He added, “I think a few month period where we’re in a room where we can spread out is a good transition.”
Monday night’s vote means getting rid of a telephone number, answered by Town Manager Chris Dillon during selectmen meetings, for public input.
Next week will be the first time Chairwoman Cathy Stacey and Selectman Everett McBride will attend meetings face-to-face with the public and fellow board members.
Stacey was elected to the board just before the pandemic began, and McBride earned his seat at the latest town election.