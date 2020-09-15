Salem to sell old fire station

SALEM, N.H. — Town officials hope to sell the former North Salem fire station this autumn.
During Monday night's meeting, the Board of Selectmen approved starting the process to sell the former North Salem fire station. The town has only used the station for storage since 2005, fire Chief Larry Best said.
Town Manager Chris Dillon said that the town wants to get a formal appraisal of the property to sell it by November.
Voters have approved the sale of the former station, Dillon and Best explained.
There have been other attempts to sell the former fire station, but they have been stalled when voters didn't approve building a new public safety complex.
A leaky roof is the latest reason for the department wanting to sell the station, Best said. He received an estimate last year to get a new roof put on the building for $20,000. However, he doesn't believe the town should fix it.
"As much as we need and can use the storage for our trailers and those kinds of things, we house them outside for now until we can come up with a future plan — whether it’s at one of the stations or whatever else we do at the future," Best said. "But at this point, my recommendation is that we consider selling the property.”
Paper documents stored at the former fire station have been moved to Haigh School, Best said. He added that the trailers could be stored outside for the time being as well.
The department hopes to build a new station in town soon. This year voters were asked to purchase land for a new Main Street Fire Station, which would have been big enough to house the equipment stored elsewhere.
However, voters did not approve the purchase of the land.