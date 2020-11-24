SALEM, N.H. –– Salem schools are not shying away from in-person learning, despite surrounding districts preemptively shifting to remote models as the holiday season nears.
In a letter to the school community, longtime Salem Superintendent Michael Delahanty wrote, “through shared sacrifice we’ve successfully navigated more than a quarter of the school year.”
Salem is among the only districts in New Hampshire to start the academic year in-person and maintain that standard.
A remote option is also offered, but Delahanty said students have opted to return to school buildings since September. Those wanting to change their learning model are required to do so at the end of a quarter, semester or trimester.
According to the latest count, 50 elementary students returned to school buildings. Seven shifted the other way, leaving classrooms for home.
At Woodbury Middle School, 30 students came back from remote learning while 15 went remote.
Eleven high school students went from learning at home to in school. Conversely, 31 students opted for the remote choice.
“Many did not believe our in-person option would make it to October,” Delahanty said, “but with strong will and resilience, we’ve met every test. Our children are better for these efforts.”
According to tallies provided by the district this week, Salem schools have seen a total of 24 COVID-19 cases among students and nine among adults.
Close contacts have required a total of 202 people to quarantine. The highest numbers come from the middle and high schools.
Steadfast in keeping learning methods up to individual families, Delahanty acknowledges, “we are now coming upon a challenging time period when we’ll all be further tested.”
“Many surrounding districts have preemptively moved to remote learning anticipating a spike in cases from travel or high-risk gatherings,” he said. “Our school district remains committed to providing an in-school learning environment.”
He explained, “This isn’t because we want to deny the significance of this pandemic, nor is it a result of any political agenda or stubbornness. Rather, we truly believe it is an essential option for most of our students.”
Efforts by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to track community-level COVID-19 transmission metrics includes a close look at schools.
As of Monday, the statewide transmission level was categorized as “substantial,” the most severe ranking. Unlike earlier in the pandemic, there is no reprieve even in less populated areas.
Salem's superintendent said before Thanksgiving, “I’m not inclined to set specific guidelines for travel or who you can or cannot visit for the holidays. I trust you know what it means to be safe.”
“I only ask that you continue working with your school nurse and school administrators to communicate any high-risk behavior and quarantine your students when required. This is what it means to consider the greater good.”
At some point, it may become necessary to shift temporarily to an all-remote environment, Delahanty acknowledged.
“I ask you to be prepared for that possibility,” he said.