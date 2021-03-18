SALEM, N.H. — Town Manager Chris Dillon will receive a 2.5% raise starting April 1, according to a brief announcement this week by Board of Selectmen Chairperson Michael Lyons.
The nearly $4,000 bump in pay follows a larger one last year, when Dillon’s salary was increased by 8% or about $12,000. That brought his annual salary from $138,375 to $150,000.
Overall, records show his pay is up 13% percent in about three years, since he started as a new town manager.
Dillon’s contract states that selectmen are responsible for reviewing the manager’s performance annually and determining the amount of salary increase, if any, for the next year of his contract.
During a portion of this week’s regularly scheduled meeting reserved for chairman comments, Lyons said, “Last week the board did approve a salary action for the Town Manager of 2.5% effective April 1.” No conversation ensued.
Three of Salem’s four selectmen did not respond to questions from The Eagle-Tribune about specifics of the review. Dillon also did not respond when given a chance to comment.
Selectman Bob Bryant said “the selectmen each fill out a form that gives the Town Manager a score of 1-5 on a variety of topics.”
According to a scoresheet provided by Bryant, categories include “individual characteristics, professional skills and status and relations with elected members of the Board.”
Bryant said he cast the sole vote opposing Dillon’s raise. He gave the manager the lowest ranking on several categories of the scoresheet, including “sets a professional example by handling public affairs of the Town in a fair and impartial manner.”
When asked on the form “what performance areas would you identify as most critical for improvement?” Bryant responded, “Chris needs to inform the Board prior to using the Board as a scapegoat.”
Also, “Chris continues to jump in with both feet when calmer approaches might work.” Bryant pointed to Dillon’s “strong desire to do the job” and ability to work well with neighboring communities as strengths.
The subject of the manager’s raise during the pandemic came to a head at a Budget Committee meeting last month, when selectman representative James Keller came under fire for an incorrect explanation he gave back in October regarding Dillon’s salary.
When asked at the time, Keller said Dillon’s 8% raise was written into his contract. However, when a member of the committee later reviewed the town manager’s contract, there was no mention of an obligatory increase in pay.
Committee members agreed their concern is not with the town manager’s performance, but with the answer they were given after asking if the raise was already promised in a contract.
Member Peter Edgerly said, “This isn’t the year to give someone almost a $12,000 raise. Personally, I don’t care if the town manger struck oil on town property when there are people in town getting laid off, furloughed and are in financial crisis.”
He added, “Transparency in government is crucial. I don’t think this process was entirely transparent.”