SALEM, N.H. — Town Manager Chris Dillon remains on the job while an active criminal investigation involving him unfolds in a neighboring county.
According to Strafford County Attorney Thomas Velardi, his office was forwarded two citizen complaints around August 2022, each naming Dillon.
Velardi said this week, “This is still an open criminal investigation.”
His office got involved after Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway cited a conflict of interest.
Copies of the complaints or an explanation of the allegations have yet to be made available to the public, which is common during active investigations.
Dillon’s job description puts him in charge of suspensions and discipline of all municipal employees, while he answers to the five-member Board of Selectmen.
When asked about the board’s process of addressing outside criminal investigations, and whether Dillon’s Town Hall status is expected to change in the interim, Chairwoman Cathy Stacey declined an opportunity to comment.
“I am not permitted to make comments on personnel matters,” she told The Eagle-Tribune in an email.
However, town employees in recent years — namely four police officers — looked at for criminal wrongdoing by the New Hampshire attorney general were promptly placed on paid leave until the probes concluded.
The chairwoman has known about the investigation into Dillon for several months. It is unclear if the board has had a larger discussion, as personnel matters happen in private sessions.
In October 2022, she told the newspaper, “I am only aware of investigations at the county level noted in your news article and confirmed by County Attorney Velardi. The investigation is ongoing and I am unaware of any selectmen nor staff being interviewed by investigators. I expect when a determination has been made by the county attorney the proper individuals will be notified.”
Velardi said earlier the same day, “the Board of Selectmen are now aware of this ongoing investigation and have indicated this office will receive full support with any requests made.”
Dillon declined to comment for this article.
