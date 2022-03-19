Salem tradition, Ganley award ceremony makes big return

SALEM, N.H. — After back-to-back pandemic cancellations, the Irish folk music returned punchier, the corned beef piled higher and the company more treasured than ever at the John P. Ganley St. Patrick’s Day Memorial Award Luncheon.
All of the event’s 250 tickets were claimed Thursday at the Salem Boys & Girls Club for a full program — the first in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Patrick Hargreaves, scheduled to be honored within days of the 2020 global shutdown, and this year’s pick, Cindi Woodbury, were acknowledged side-by-side. They shared the stage with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Ganley’s children, a son and daughter who presented each award.
Award namesake John P. Ganley was the town’s former police chief, widely known for his concern, involvement and leadership, as well as inspiration that continues 33 years after his death.
The governor, a Salem native with his own childhood memories at the Boys & Girls Club, took full advantage of the celebratory mood, especially after the long stretch of trying times.
He said simply, “We’ve had enough of the negativity.”
With the same sentiment, Hargreaves pointed out to his grandchildren seated nearby, “this is the heart and soul of the town of Salem,” referring to the first responders, school leaders, politicians and volunteers happily gathered.
“I couldn’t do all this by myself, and I didn’t do all this by myself,” he said of his community service.
Hargreaves has been involved with the Boys Scouts organization since he was 11. He served in the U.S. Army for a decade and remains a member of the American Legion and AMVETS.
Also an entrepreneur — Hargreaves started Pat’s Key ‘n Lock. He served on the Budget Committee from 2003 to 2007 then as a selectman from 2007 to 2016.
Among his most noteworthy achievements is the revival of the beloved holiday parade in 1991, helping to create the town’s veterans memorial and initiating an effort to get the Vietnam traveling wall exhibit to Salem.
In 2016, Hargreaves was chairman of the committee that brought a Sept. 11 memorial to town, garnering 10,000 visitors in a week. Sununu referred to it this week as, “one of the most impactful days of my life.”
Hargreaves gave heartfelt credit to his wife of 40 years, Lorrain, their two children and two grandchildren for allowing him to give so much to others.
Woodbury was quick in her speech to call Hargreaves as a dear friend, having also been a part of many efforts to honor veterans.
She is praised for her involvement with Salem schools, from being PTA president to 22-year organizer of the well-attended middle school Veterans Day program. More than 6,000 students are said to have participated over the years.
Her inspiration, she says, has always been her parents and brother, who was drafted during the Vietnam War. Woodbury too expressed gratitude for her husband, Bob, three sons and three grandchildren.
The John P. Ganley Memorial Award Committee is made up of John P. Ganley Jr., Kathleen Ganley Donovan, Mary-Jo Ganley and William J. Ganley III.