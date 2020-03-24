SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Transfer Station is closed until further notice because of a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning, according to department officials.
The three-alarm fire started sometime just before 6 a.m., Deputy Chief Brian Murray said.
It took a few hours to put the fire completely put out, and the cause of the fire is still unknown, Murray said.
Three stations responded to the fire, Murray said. An extra tanker truck was needed to extinguish the fire because the transfer station is outside fire district, Murray said.
"Due to the type of structure, the fire is not going to take them out of service long-term," Murray said.
