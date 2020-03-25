SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Transfer Station has reopened after a fire closed it down Tuesday, according to department officials.
The transfer station reopened at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and will have extended hours on Thursday to accommodate for the closure, the department said.
It will be open from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
The three-alarm fire broke out on a large pile of debris in the transfer station just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Deputy Chief Brian Murray said.
The fire was extinguished hours later and the department cleared the scene by 11:45 a.m., he said.
Members of the Department of Public Works started cleaning up and getting the transfer station back to operation, the department said.
Normal operating hours resume on Friday.
Typical hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Wednesday has extended hours until 6:45 p.m.