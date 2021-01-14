Salem VFW sold

SALEM, N.H. –– The longtime home of Salem's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8546 at 42 North Broadway has been sold.
The 10,000 square foot space – known for decades as a meeting place for veterans of all armed services – sold for $900,000, according to the Registry of Deeds.
In announcing the sale, Realtor Harry Shea, of Shea Commercial Properties, said the Route 28 spot was acquired by 42 North Broadway, Route 28, LLC.
Consideration is being given to converting the property into apartments, or knocking it down to create a similarly sized plaza, according to Shea.
A representative of the limited liability company, Paritosh Patel, reiterated that no plans have been finalized.
The building was originally the estate of Annie Woodbury, and acquired by the Salem Memorial Post 8546 in December 1950.
Shea said he is assisting in finding the VFW a new location. The group has temporarily moved into the American Legion, also in Salem.
But, Shea said, “We want to find a new spot for them.”