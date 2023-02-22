SALEM, N.H. — Residents in March will consider a new charter, changing the form of government from a 5-member Board of Selectmen to a 9-member Town Council.
It requires a majority vote to pass.
Voters in March 2022 agreed to elect a charter commission, tasked with considering which type of government best fits Salem’s needs. Options included a mayor, town council or select board.
After several months of meetings, Charter Commission Chairman Bernie Campbell announced that the 9-member commission decided on a town council format, with the goal of keeping things similar enough to how Salem already operates.
Campbell emphasized at deliberative session that this charter would give power to the town council and residents through initiative petitions.
“By not having a charter, we are giving up some control over our structures to the state,” he said.
Also, “If we approve a charter, then we can make changes here locally, proposed by the town council or through the citizens through an initiative petition and we can do that and we will have the control.”
Those initiatives, Campbell said, could be adopted at any time and don’t need to wait for the annual March vote.
The town council would be elected at large by residents. Three people would be elected each year to three-year terms.
Councilors act similar to selectmen. They oversee the town manager, the budget and serve on various subcommittees.
A deliberative session is still in place under the new charter along with a budget committee. Public comment is also required at every town meeting under the proposed charter.
An Ethics Committee would be established to investigate complaints made by residents regarding conduct of town officials. Citizens concerned with town officials can also hold a referendum or recall to hold councilors accountable.
The charter goes on to address the simplification of voter ballots, moving spending items to a single bottom line budget to show overall tax impacts.
Zoning codes could be changed throughout the year and enforced immediately by councilors instead of waiting for the annual public vote.
A charter supporter questioned if there would be a tax ramification with the change.
Campbell answered there was no change in Salem’s status because it would still operate as a town for tax and revenue purposes.
A process to ensure representation of all Salem districts was also questioned.
Campbell said the town council would be elected at large, but hoped it would garner more people to run for office.
A few residents voiced opposition, specifically questioning the legitimacy of an ethics committee appointed by the people it would be overseeing.
