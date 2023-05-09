SALEM, N.H. — Voters turned out Tuesday for a special election to continue the quest to round out the lineup of leaders to serve on the newly created Town Council.
In March, Salem residents decided overwhelmingly to support a new charter, voting 1,164 to 563 to replace the five-member Board of Selectmen with a nine-member council.
Thirteen candidates’ names appeared on the ballot Tuesday, with four elected to the new council.
Taking the top vote tally for a single, one-year council seat was Lisa Withrow with 897 votes. Other vote-getters in that race were: Kelly Moss, 860; Damon Norcross, 423; Brian Thornock, 148; Shawn Lane, 56; and James Dunaway Jr., 39.
Winning a pair of two-year seats were Bonnie Wright and Paul Pelletier, with 1,229 and 1,166 votes, respectively.
The other candidates for two years were Everett McBride Jr., 926; Daniel Guild, 786; and Barry Pietrantonio, 349.
And D.J. Bettencourt won a three-year council seat with 1,397 votes over opponent Marybeth Stramaglia, who received 984 votes.
When announcing the results, Town Moderator Chris Goodnow called it a “historic election,” adding that the event went smoothly and the turnout was “decent.”
Of Salem’s 19,885 registered voters, Goodnow reported that 2,491 cast ballots – about 12.5%.
Goodnow credited the work of all who helped at the polls and the town’s first use of electronic poll books to check in voters and help streamline that part of the voting process.
The four elected Tuesday will join the former selectmen who are now town councilors.
That includes Joe Sweeney, elected in March.
Incumbent Cathy Stacey also received enough votes in March to retain her seat and is now a town councilor.
A major change included in the charter is that voters will be presented a single bottom-line budget with only bond articles separated. Those will require a three-fifths vote for approval
The new town charter also calls for public comment at council meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.