SALEM, N.H. — Voters on Tuesday chose 18 state representative candidates to advance to the November general election.
Town officials, however, were not able to provide results from all five places before press time.
Thirteen candidates in the GOP race were narrowed to nine. Those candidates, in alphabetical order, were Lorie Ball, Luanne David, Tanya Donnelley, Fred Doucette, Maria Erna, Betty Gay, John Janigian, Dennis Manion, Valeria McDonnell, Joe Sweeney, John Sytek, Susan Vandecastelle and Lisa Vandecastelle Hopkins.
Ten Democrats on the ballot were Gregory Davis, Sara Dillingham, Larry Disenhof, Dionne Garon, David Hickernell, Claire Karibian, Donna Loranger, Neil Misra, Maureen Thibault and Bonnie Wright. Only nine advance to the November election.
Polls were open for 12 hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contests for Senate and Congress, as well as various county-level jobs, were also considered at the polls.
