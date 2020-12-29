Salem woman donates rare, 1938 harp to young musicians

SALEM, N.H. –– A Salem woman no longer able to play her beloved harp of 50 years has gifted it to young musicians of the Manchester Community Music School.
Diana Kolben, who studied music at Oberlin College and worked as a music educator throughout her life, said she knew a donation to the right organization would continue fostering a love of music, especially during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When she began looking for a place to donate her harp, Diana reached out to Robin Neill, a board member for the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra, and initially intended to hand over the harp to “the Phil.”
After consulting with the orchestra’s hosts at Salem High, leaders of the Phil contacted Manchester Community Music School, whom they thought might have a stronger need for such a grand harp, a spokesperson said.
The two groups have historically collaborated for concerts and educational programming, and many students from the school have been featured at Phil performances or played with the group over the years.
“We are so happy to continue working with MCMS and its own mission to change lives 'through the power of learning, sharing and making music,’” says Mark Latham, Music Director of the NH Philharmonic Orchestra.
“Both institutions — the NH Phil, and the Manchester Community Music School — understand the necessity and joy of collaboration, of working with fellow institutions to help fulfill their missions.”
He noted the harp is a rare and costly instrument not always available to students despite its importance in orchestral literature.
When asked how music impacts youth, Kolben replied: "There isn’t a thing that music doesn’t touch."
She hopes that students at MCMS will gain a love of the instrument as she has.
“It is a rather difficult instrument to play,” she said, “the fourth most difficult instrument.”
Kolben’s harp is a Lyon and Healy Model 23 concert grand, built in 1938 with a gold base and crown. The instrument was completely refurbished in 1983, and before donating her harp, Diana had it completely re-strung.