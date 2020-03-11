KINGSTON — Sanborn Regional School District voters approved all of the warrant articles at Tuesday's election.
Overall 2,507 ballots were cast between Kingston and Newton. Kingston saw a 29.12% voter turnout and 35% turnout in Newton.
Voters approved the $36.4 million operating budget for the district with 77.69% approval.
The administrator's new contract was approved, as well with 68.75%.
There were three contested races for district positions — an at-large Kingston representative, a Newton representative and Newton budget committee potion.
Tammy Mahoney won the at large Kingston position with 1,224 votes, her opponent Ursula Ginnusa received 967 votes.
Jim Baker won the Newton representative position with 637 votes over Dan Guide who received 411 votes.
Christine Kuzmitski won the Newton budget committee position with 586 votes over Corey Masson, who received 411.
One Kingston Budget Committee race had no official candidate. Rick Edelman won with 46 write-in votes over Chuck Hart who had 16.
